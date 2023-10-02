TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.97% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigBear.ai Holdings is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 203.97% from its latest reported closing price of 1.51.

The projected annual revenue for BigBear.ai Holdings is 178MM, an increase of 10.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigBear.ai Holdings. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 129.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAI is 0.01%, a decrease of 98.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 239.84% to 17,535K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 7,500K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 2,676K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 19.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 706K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 687K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 639K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 8.34% over the last quarter.

BigBear.ai Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BigBear.ai helps governments and businesses make the decisions that change markets and define outcomes with AI that’s smart, composable and enterprise-ready. BigBear.ai. Decision Dominance.

