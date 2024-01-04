TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.01% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.01% from its latest reported closing price of 42.31.

The projected annual revenue for Artisan Partners Asset Management is 1,009MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAM is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 73,545K shares. The put/call ratio of APAM is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,734K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,797K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 33.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,777K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares, representing an increase of 52.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 110.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,076K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,921K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 1,903K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,476K shares, representing a decrease of 82.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 43.06% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

