TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership (AB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:AB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.77% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership is 35.64. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.77% from its latest reported closing price of 31.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership is 3,739MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.13%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.29% to 20,091K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestwood Advisors Group holds 2,817K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,845K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,608K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 86.91% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 1,539K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,238K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.