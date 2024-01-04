TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.11% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group is 162.69. The forecasts range from a low of 145.44 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from its latest reported closing price of 146.42.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group is 2,395MM, an increase of 14.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.38.

Affiliated Managers Group Declares $0.01 Dividend

On November 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023 received the payment on November 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $146.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.43%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 2.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 37,590K shares. The put/call ratio of AMG is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,251K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 5.81% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,832K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares, representing a decrease of 44.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 35.94% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,636K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,188K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 6.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,095K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies.

