TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Addus HomeCare (ADUS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.17% Upside

As of November 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Addus HomeCare is 113.56. The forecasts range from a low of 103.02 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.17% from its latest reported closing price of 94.50.

The projected annual revenue for Addus HomeCare is 1,044MM, an increase of 1.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Addus HomeCare. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADUS is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 18,541K shares. The put/call ratio of ADUS is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,092K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 789K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 726K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 635K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 515K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Addus HomeCare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states.

