TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.29% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Northwest Natural Holding is $57.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $54.06 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Northwest Natural Holding is 1,047MM, a decrease of 18.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northwest Natural Holding. This is an decrease of 245 owner(s) or 44.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWN is 0.02%, an increase of 81.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.90% to 33,074K shares. The put/call ratio of NWN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 1,189K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares , representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 71.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 990K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 45.46% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 859K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing a decrease of 14.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management holds 857K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing a decrease of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 618K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing a decrease of 39.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWN by 90.93% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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