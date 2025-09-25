Stocks
TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of MVB Financial (MVBF) with Buy Recommendation

September 25, 2025 — 08:05 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of MVB Financial (NasdaqCM:MVBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.69% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for MVB Financial is $26.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 5.69% from its latest reported closing price of $24.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MVB Financial is 345MM, an increase of 140.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVBF is 0.04%, an increase of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 7,890K shares. MVBF / MVB Financial Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MVBF is 4.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,139K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 82.92% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 595K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing a decrease of 30.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 365K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 365K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 306K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 20.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

