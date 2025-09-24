TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:MIRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.69% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is $81.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.69% from its latest reported closing price of $74.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is 426MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRM is 0.31%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 66,729K shares. The put/call ratio of MIRM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 6,795K shares representing 13.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,236K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 63.06% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,761K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,637K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 1,500K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 4.84% over the last quarter.

