TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Mineralys Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:MLYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.74% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mineralys Therapeutics is $50.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 86.74% from its latest reported closing price of $26.97 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Mineralys Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineralys Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 101 owner(s) or 30.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLYS is 1.00%, an increase of 53.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 89,280K shares. The put/call ratio of MLYS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Catalys Pacific holds 7,904K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,904K shares , representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLYS by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,324K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 5,871K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,263K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLYS by 29.11% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 2,773K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,789K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLYS by 6.94% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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