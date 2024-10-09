TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MET.PRE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MET.PRE) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET.PRE is 0.53%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.39% to 7,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,052K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 3.06% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,308K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 0.72% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 653K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 0.92% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 652K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 1.22% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 551K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing an increase of 41.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 81.00% over the last quarter.

