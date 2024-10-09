TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MET.PRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MET.PRA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET.PRA is 0.54%, an increase of 7.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 4,005K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,279K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRA by 5.04% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 473K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRA by 2.80% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 275K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRA by 3.02% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 248K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRA by 2.04% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 190K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRA by 0.74% over the last quarter.

