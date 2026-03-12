TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Lumentum Holdings (LITE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Lumentum Holdings (NasdaqGS:LITE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.24% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $565.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $385.03 to a high of $945.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.24% from its latest reported closing price of $616.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is 2,690MM, an increase of 27.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is an decrease of 120 owner(s) or 11.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.45%, an increase of 27.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.44% to 85,671K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,618K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing a decrease of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 101.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,300K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 71.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,966K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 49.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 374.25% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,956K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares , representing an increase of 27.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 120.74% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,855K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares , representing an increase of 15.72%.

