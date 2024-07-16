TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Lamar Advertising (LAMR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Lamar Advertising (NasdaqGS:LAMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.03% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lamar Advertising is $125.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.03% from its latest reported closing price of $117.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lamar Advertising is 2,283MM, an increase of 6.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,044 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamar Advertising. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAMR is 0.38%, an increase of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 104,267K shares. The put/call ratio of LAMR is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,176K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares , representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 66.33% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,036K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,577K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,800K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,756K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Lamar Advertising Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.