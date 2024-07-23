TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Kimberly-Clark (WBAG:KMBC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Kimberly-Clark (WBAG:KMBC) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 2,599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly-Clark. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMBC is 0.28%, an increase of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 284,871K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,573K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,585K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMBC by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,606K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,193K shares , representing an increase of 25.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMBC by 15.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,490K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,255K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMBC by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,274K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,997K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMBC by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,893K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares , representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMBC by 15.65% over the last quarter.

