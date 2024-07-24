TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Kimberly-Clark (KMB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.05% Upside

As of July 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kimberly-Clark is $150.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $182.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.05% from its latest reported closing price of $135.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kimberly-Clark is 20,826MM, an increase of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly-Clark. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMB is 0.28%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 284,871K shares. The put/call ratio of KMB is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,573K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,585K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,606K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,193K shares , representing an increase of 25.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 15.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,490K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,255K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,274K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,997K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,893K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares , representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Kimberly-Clark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, it creates products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Its portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. It uses sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.

