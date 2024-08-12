TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of J.Jill (JILL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.50% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for J.Jill is $43.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.50% from its latest reported closing price of $35.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J.Jill is 650MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.Jill. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 10.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JILL is -1.01%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 5,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 480K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 26.30% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 362K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 46.97% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 243K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 70.90% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 204K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 184K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing a decrease of 22.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 5.90% over the last quarter.

J.Jill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women's apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 265 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston.

