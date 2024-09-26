TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Intercontinental Exchange (LSE:0JC3) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Intercontinental Exchange (LSE:0JC3) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.70% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Intercontinental Exchange is 172.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 155.40 GBX to a high of 200.37 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.70% from its latest reported closing price of 135.47 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intercontinental Exchange is 8,092MM, a decrease of 8.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JC3 is 0.51%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.82% to 591,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,114K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,010K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 14,923K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,111K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 2.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,721K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,431K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 3.81% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,870K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,156K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,386K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,164K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JC3 by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.