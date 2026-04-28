TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Immatics N.V. (IMTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Immatics N.V. (NasdaqCM:IMTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.67% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Immatics N.V. is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 62.67% from its latest reported closing price of $11.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immatics N.V. is 279MM, an increase of 477.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immatics N.V.. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMTX is 0.26%, an increase of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 101,553K shares. The put/call ratio of IMTX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,459K shares representing 16.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,383K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 40.88% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 12,094K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 11,433K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,816K shares , representing an increase of 22.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 29.94% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 11,190K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,030K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 10,383K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,383K shares , representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 15.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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