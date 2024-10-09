TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Globe Life (GL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.70% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Globe Life is $109.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.70% from its latest reported closing price of $107.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globe Life is 5,931MM, an increase of 4.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globe Life. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GL is 0.16%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 86,961K shares. The put/call ratio of GL is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,946K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,535K shares , representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 86.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,190K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing an increase of 55.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 86.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,945K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,931K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 30.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,529K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 62.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,319K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares , representing an increase of 48.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GL by 43.19% over the last quarter.

Globe Life Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globe Life is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Life, National Income Life, and United American.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.