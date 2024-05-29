TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Fortrea Holdings (FTRE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Fortrea Holdings (NasdaqGS:FTRE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.65% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fortrea Holdings is 35.44. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.65% from its latest reported closing price of 25.20.

The projected annual revenue for Fortrea Holdings is 3,238MM, an increase of 5.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortrea Holdings. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTRE is 0.18%, an increase of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 118,242K shares. The put/call ratio of FTRE is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sessa Capital IM holds 6,375K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,906K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 5,302K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,595K shares , representing a decrease of 43.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,939K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 57.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,084K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,146K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 11.00% over the last quarter.

