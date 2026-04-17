TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of FirstEnergy (FE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.96% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for FirstEnergy is $53.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.81 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.96% from its latest reported closing price of $50.09 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for FirstEnergy is 12,503MM, a decrease of 16.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 905 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstEnergy. This is an decrease of 599 owner(s) or 39.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FE is 0.08%, an increase of 53.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.02% to 515,009K shares. The put/call ratio of FE is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 76,947K shares representing 13.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,328K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 28,832K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 17,786K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,344K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,463K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,336K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,722K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,688K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 88.10% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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