TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of First Horizon (FHN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.13% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Horizon is $25.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 11.13% from its latest reported closing price of $22.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Horizon is 3,772MM, an increase of 22.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,055 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Horizon. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHN is 0.27%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 541,526K shares. The put/call ratio of FHN is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 33,608K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,827K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 91.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 16,522K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,093K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,265K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,724K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 15,427K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,595K shares , representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 14,489K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,501K shares , representing a decrease of 13.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 13.03% over the last quarter.

