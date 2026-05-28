TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Encompass Health (EHC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.55% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Encompass Health is $143.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.55% from its latest reported closing price of $104.29 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Encompass Health is 5,306MM, a decrease of 12.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encompass Health. This is an decrease of 347 owner(s) or 37.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHC is 0.08%, an increase of 69.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 107,414K shares. The put/call ratio of EHC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,960K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,601K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,805K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,466K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,849K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares , representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 84.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,386K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares , representing a decrease of 46.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 38.05% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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