TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of DoorDash (DASH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of DoorDash (NasdaqGS:DASH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.52% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for DoorDash is $260.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.52% from its latest reported closing price of $174.05 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for DoorDash is 11,822MM, a decrease of 13.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,084 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash. This is an decrease of 870 owner(s) or 44.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.34%, an increase of 28.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.68% to 359,267K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 31,687K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,180K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,958K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,510K shares , representing an increase of 24.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 43.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,785K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,432K shares , representing a decrease of 33.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 34.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,284K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,866K shares , representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 21.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,868K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,615K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 55.78% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.