TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Cybin (HELP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Cybin (NasdaqGM:HELP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,433K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing an increase of 72.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELP by 231.86% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,840K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VR Adviser holds 3,840K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,854K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 46.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELP by 64.52% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 1,658K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELP by 57.80% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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