TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Corebridge Financial (MUN:AS5) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Corebridge Financial (MUN:AS5) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 15.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AS5 is 0.39%, an increase of 22.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 648,695K shares.

American International Group holds 294,204K shares representing 49.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324,206K shares , representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AS5 by 189.71% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 61,962K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 23,369K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,521K shares , representing an increase of 37.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AS5 by 66.86% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,530K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,655K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AS5 by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,199K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,971K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AS5 by 83.63% over the last quarter.

