TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Compass Diversified - Preferred Stock (CODI.PRC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Compass Diversified - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CODI.PRC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Diversified - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODI.PRC is 0.71%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 473K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRC by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 100K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRC by 1.44% over the last quarter.

BUFHX - Buffalo High Yield Fund Investor Class holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 62K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRC by 30.37% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 90.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRC by 706.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

