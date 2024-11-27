TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Compass Diversified - Preferred Stock (CODI.PRB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Compass Diversified - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CODI.PRB) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Diversified - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODI.PRB is 0.58%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.00% to 652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRB by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 91K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRB by 3.96% over the last quarter.

NSOIX - North Star Opportunity Fund Class I Shares holds 60K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 30K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRB by 3.53% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 36.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRB by 18.73% over the last quarter.

