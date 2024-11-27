TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Compass Diversified - Preferred Stock (CODI.PRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Compass Diversified - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CODI.PRA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Diversified - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODI.PRA is 0.32%, an increase of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.80% to 838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRA by 0.33% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 392K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRA by 5.46% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 35.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODI.PRA by 22.01% over the last quarter.

BUFHX - Buffalo High Yield Fund Investor Class holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.