TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Compass Diversified (CODI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.79% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Compass Diversified is $30.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 27.79% from its latest reported closing price of $23.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Diversified is 2,524MM, an increase of 13.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Diversified. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODI is 0.18%, an increase of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.84% to 54,156K shares. The put/call ratio of CODI is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,436K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 4.24% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,300K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,380K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,258K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 61.12% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 4,227K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,105K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares , representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Compass Diversified Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.