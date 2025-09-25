TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Commerce Bancshares (NasdaqGS:CBSH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.61% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Commerce Bancshares is $70.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.61% from its latest reported closing price of $59.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Commerce Bancshares is 1,655MM, a decrease of 1.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce Bancshares. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBSH is 0.18%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 112,518K shares. The put/call ratio of CBSH is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,479K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,382K shares , representing a decrease of 29.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 4,679K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 61.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,089K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,970K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 8.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,956K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,980K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 6.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,770K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,836K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.