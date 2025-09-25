TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Comerica (CMA) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.08% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comerica is $69.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.08% from its latest reported closing price of $68.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,096MM, an increase of 27.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.17%, an increase of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 137,874K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,741K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,663K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 19.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,280K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 4.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,229K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 8.29% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 4,175K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,132K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,931K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,848K shares , representing a decrease of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 25.70% over the last quarter.

