TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Colgate-Palmolive (XTRA:CPA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Colgate-Palmolive (XTRA:CPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.34% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Colgate-Palmolive is 93,20 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 75,06 € to a high of 106,32 €. The average price target represents an increase of 3.34% from its latest reported closing price of 90,19 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Colgate-Palmolive is 20,163MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palmolive. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPA is 0.34%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 734,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,067K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,133K shares , representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 27,824K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,689K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 85.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,889K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,786K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,749K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,112K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,096K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,561K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 2.83% over the last quarter.

