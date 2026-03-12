TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Coherent (COHR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.69% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Coherent is $254.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $170.13 to a high of $362.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.69% from its latest reported closing price of $240.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is 6,690MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,059 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an decrease of 175 owner(s) or 14.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.42%, an increase of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 172,931K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 9,776K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 5,376K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,394K shares , representing a decrease of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 49.85% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 3,578K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 98.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 8,848.47% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,339K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares , representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,793K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 9.77% over the last quarter.

