TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Coastal Financial (CCB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Coastal Financial (NasdaqGS:CCB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.22% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coastal Financial is $121.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.22% from its latest reported closing price of $115.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coastal Financial is 678MM, an increase of 101.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coastal Financial. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCB is 0.30%, an increase of 13.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 13,554K shares. The put/call ratio of CCB is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,294K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 751K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing an increase of 20.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 9.81% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 714K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 0.06% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 482K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing an increase of 57.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 121.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 446K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.