TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Clorox (LSE:0I0J) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Clorox (LSE:0I0J) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.48% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clorox is 151.09 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 131.43 GBX to a high of 172.37 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from its latest reported closing price of 135.53 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is 7,636MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I0J is 0.16%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 105,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,896K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 1.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,127K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,031K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,897K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 7.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,697K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 2,266K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 76.15% over the last quarter.

