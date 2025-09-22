TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Clearwater Paper (CLW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.84% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Paper is $36.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 62.84% from its latest reported closing price of $22.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Paper is 2,034MM, an increase of 31.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Paper. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLW is 0.12%, an increase of 24.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 17,805K shares. The put/call ratio of CLW is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 938K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 936K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company.

Readystate Asset Management holds 639K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 8.60% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 525K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 16.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 501K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

