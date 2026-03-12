TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Ciena (CIEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.20% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ciena is $261.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.32 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.20% from its latest reported closing price of $339.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is 5,206MM, an increase of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an decrease of 212 owner(s) or 17.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.29%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 155,576K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elyxium Wealth holds 11,749K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,864K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares , representing an increase of 40.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 182.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,052K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares , representing an increase of 34.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 26.05% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 2,871K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 99.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,687K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 63.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.