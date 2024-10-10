TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Chewy (CHWY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.83% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $31.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.83% from its latest reported closing price of $30.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is 12,880MM, an increase of 13.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.35%, an increase of 164.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 243.49% to 401,061K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 275,985K shares representing 192.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Baillie Gifford holds 19,333K shares representing 13.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,819K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 67.27% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,486K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,597K shares , representing a decrease of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 35.65% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,735K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,553K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 80.01% over the last quarter.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

