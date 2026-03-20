TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of CEVA (CEVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of CEVA (NasdaqGS:CEVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.87% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for CEVA is $33.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 78.87% from its latest reported closing price of $18.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CEVA is 183MM, an increase of 67.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEVA. This is an decrease of 145 owner(s) or 38.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEVA is 0.07%, an increase of 16.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.79% to 25,352K shares. The put/call ratio of CEVA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 2,388K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 999K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 30.59%.

AWM Investment holds 828K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 684K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing an increase of 48.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 49.25% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 662K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.