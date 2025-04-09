TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Casella Waste Systems (CWST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Casella Waste Systems (NasdaqGS:CWST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.62% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems is $117.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.61 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.62% from its latest reported closing price of $111.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems is 1,330MM, a decrease of 14.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 704 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWST is 0.39%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 86,508K shares. The put/call ratio of CWST is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,235K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 3.61% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,640K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,577K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares , representing an increase of 32.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 59.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,074K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,951K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 81.50% over the last quarter.

Casella Waste Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States.

