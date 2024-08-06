TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Cartesian Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RNAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 219.81% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cartesian Therapeutics is $44.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 219.81% from its latest reported closing price of $13.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cartesian Therapeutics is 42MM, an increase of 62.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cartesian Therapeutics. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 657.14% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,431,425.00% to 709K shares. The put/call ratio of RNAC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 509K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Lake Street Advisors Group holds 32K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Delphi Financial Group holds 22K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 20K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Cartesian Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

selecta biosciences, inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies by mitigating unwanted immune responses. selecta plans to combine its tolerogenic synthetic vaccine particles (svp™) to a range of biologics for rare and serious diseases that require new treatment options. the company’s current proprietary pipeline includes svp-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. sel-212, the company’s lead candidate in phase 2, is being developed to treat severe gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. selecta’s sel-403 product candidate, a combination therapy consisting of svp-rapamycin and lmb-100, recently entered a phase 1 trial in 2018 for the treatment of patients with malignant pleural or peritoneal mesothelioma. selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidates are being developed for rare inborn errors of metabolism and have the potential to enable repeat

