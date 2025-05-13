TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Bright Minds Biosciences (NasdaqCM:DRUG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.02% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bright Minds Biosciences is $8.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.71 to a high of $9.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 73.02% from its latest reported closing price of $32.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Minds Biosciences. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRUG is 0.60%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 517.39% to 4,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,059K shares representing 15.04% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 509K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company.

Commodore Capital holds 500K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 461K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Sio Capital Management holds 452K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company.

Bright Minds Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bright Minds is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy, and pain. Bright Minds has a portfolio of next-generation serotonin agonists designed to target neurocircuit abnormalities that are responsible for difficult to treat disorders such as resistant epilepsy, treatment resistant depression, PTSD, and pain. The Company leverages its world-class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious drugs. Bright Minds’ drugs have been designed to potentially retain the powerful therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds, while minimizing the side effects, thereby creating superior drugs to first-generation compounds, such as psilocybin.

