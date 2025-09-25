TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Bank OZK (OZK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Bank OZK (NasdaqGS:OZK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.04% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank OZK is $57.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 11.04% from its latest reported closing price of $51.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank OZK is 1,476MM, a decrease of 2.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank OZK. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OZK is 0.22%, an increase of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 123,465K shares. The put/call ratio of OZK is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,513K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,228K shares , representing a decrease of 31.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,407K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,350K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 28.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,476K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 0.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,441K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,079K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares , representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 42.65% over the last quarter.

