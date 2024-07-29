TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Astria Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ATXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.30% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Astria Therapeutics is $25.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 111.30% from its latest reported closing price of $11.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Astria Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astria Therapeutics. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 19.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATXS is 0.16%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.78% to 58,653K shares. The put/call ratio of ATXS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,485K shares representing 11.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares , representing an increase of 38.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 130.88% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,279K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,413K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VR Adviser holds 3,609K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares , representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 42.20% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,554K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Astria Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astria Therapeutics’ dedicated and passionate team is devoted to bringing life-changing therapies to patients and families impacted by HAE and rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases.

