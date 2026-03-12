TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Arista Networks (ANET) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.48% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is $176.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.48% from its latest reported closing price of $138.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is 7,103MM, a decrease of 21.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an decrease of 656 owner(s) or 22.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.40%, an increase of 18.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.36% to 890,307K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 37,172K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,791K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 8.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,448K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,970K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 52.75% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 20,694K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,793K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,300K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,738K shares , representing a decrease of 15.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 12,185K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,139K shares , representing a decrease of 7.83%.

