TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Allurion Technologies (ALUR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 268.87% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Allurion Technologies is $2.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 268.87% from its latest reported closing price of $0.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allurion Technologies is 63MM, an increase of 33.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allurion Technologies. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 24.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALUR is 0.04%, an increase of 93.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.22% to 10,477K shares. The put/call ratio of ALUR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,698K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALUR by 36.06% over the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 1,284K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unisphere Establishment holds 1,242K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 970K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company.

Capstone Investment Advisors holds 700K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company.

