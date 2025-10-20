TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Allot (ALLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Allot (NasdaqGS:ALLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allot is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.55% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allot is 156MM, an increase of 63.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allot. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 35.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLT is 0.55%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.57% to 34,485K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 10,019K shares representing 21.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,769K shares , representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 57.01% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 4,528K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares , representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 70.06% over the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 4,506K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares , representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 68.15% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 1,658K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,565K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

