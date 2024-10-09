TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Aflac (LSE:0H68) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Aflac (LSE:0H68) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.41% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aflac is 100.48 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 84.56 GBX to a high of 120.35 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.41% from its latest reported closing price of 112.16 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aflac is 18,906MM, a decrease of 2.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aflac. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0H68 is 0.27%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 409,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Japan Post Holdings Co. holds 52,300K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,973K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,135K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0H68 by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 16,054K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,275K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0H68 by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,271K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,268K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H68 by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,356K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,352K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H68 by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.