TD Cowen Initiates Coverage of Abacus Life (ABL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, TD Cowen initiated coverage of Abacus Life (NasdaqCM:ABL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.49% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Abacus Life is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 44.49% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abacus Life is 105MM, an increase of 34.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abacus Life. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 64.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABL is 0.09%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 709.51% to 2,901K shares. The put/call ratio of ABL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,146K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 937K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 325K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 180K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Small Cap Core VIP Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

